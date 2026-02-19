HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Adobe to provide free AI tools to students in India

Thu, 19 February 2026
19:05
Global software company Adobe on Thursday announced that it will offer its flagship products, including Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly, free of cost to students across India to strengthen AI skills and support the country's growing creator economy. 

The announcement was made in New Delhi, with the company saying the initiative aligns with the central government's focus on artificial intelligence and digital skill development. 

Under the initiative, students from accredited higher education institutions will get free access to Adobe's creativity and productivity tools along with AI-based learning modules, training and industry-recognised certifications. 

Adobe has partnered with Nasscom FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling programme supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to provide free AI-first courses and certificates. 

 The company said the move supports the government's "Create in India" vision and complements the Union Budget 2026 announcement to create two million jobs in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector by 2030. 

Adobe Chair and CEO Shantanu Narayen said the initiative will empower millions of students with AI skills and help accelerate the vision of Viksit Bharat. 

The free offering will also be extended to 15,000 schools and 500 colleges that will set up Content Creator Labs in partnership with the government.

Students can access the new offering through their accredited institutions, the company said. -- PTI  

