3 Delhi schools receive bomb threat e-mails; all declared hoax

Thu, 19 February 2026
22:54
image
At least three schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, triggering swift evacuation and search operations by emergency agencies. 

The threats were later declared a hoax, officials said. 

The schools that received the emails were CRPF Public School and St Thomas' School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave. 

"We received information about bomb threat emails sent to three schools. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure. Nothing suspicious was found during the search," an officer of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. 

Police teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local administration officials were deployed at the schools soon after the alerts were received, officials said. 

As a precaution, school authorities evacuated students and staff from the premises while search operations were carried out. 

No suspicious object was found during the searches, they said. 

The police said cyber teams have been alerted, and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the emails. 

"The emails are being examined to determine their source and authenticity. We are also verifying whether similar threats were sent to other institutions," a police officer said. 

On February 13, at least seven schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, which were later declared a hoax. 

 The threatening emails contained disturbing and provocative content, claiming, "Delhi will become Khalistan" and that blasts would take place and even inside Parliament, prompting heightened security alerts and coordination among multiple agencies. -- PTI

