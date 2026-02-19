HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
11 Class 10 students miss board examination in Haryana; 4 officials booked

Thu, 19 February 2026
Four officials of a private school and other staff members have been booked after 11 students of Class 10 missed their CBSE mathematics examination allegedly due to not receiving admit cards, the police said on Thursday.

The students had missed their examination on Tuesday after the Educrest International School, located in Sector 9B, allegedly failed to provide admit cards amid an affiliation dispute, they said.

A resident of New Colony had approached police, alleging that he enrolled his daughter in a school, reportedly affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), they added.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against school chairman Vinay Kataria, principal Riddhima Kataria, vice principal Simar Batra, coordinator Sonia and other staff members, under relevant sections of the BNS on Wednesday at Sector 9A police station, they said.

Earlier, Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar had also ordered an enquiry into the case of 11 Class 10 students of a private school being unable to appear for their first CBSE board exam.

The students claimed that they were "duped" by the school, whose CBSE affiliation was valid only up to Class VIII.

The matter came to light on Tuesday, the day of the examination.

The students' parents went to the police to highlight how the school had fooled them by admitting their children to higher classes without having a valid affiliation. -- PTI

