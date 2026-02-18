Youth Congress leader arrested over suicide of woman in Kerala

22:25





The accused has been identified as Suhail Ansari, a state-level leader of the Youth Congress.





According to the police, the woman was found hanging at her husband's house in Kadambanad four days ago.





An alleged suicide note recovered later reportedly named Ansari as the reason for her extreme step, a police officer said.





"The accused was taken into custody in the morning, and the arrest was recorded after a detailed interrogation. He was later remanded to judicial custody," the officer added.





The police said Ansari was arrested under BNS Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 78 (stalking).





Authorities added that the woman and the accused were reportedly in a friendship, which he allegedly exploited. -- PTI

