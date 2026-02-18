HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Weapon used in firing at Rohit Shetty's residence recovered from shooter

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
23:40
Representational image
Representational image
The Mumbai police's crime branch has recovered the weapon used in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai from the shooter, officials said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the crime branch so far arrested 12 accused, including shooter Deepak Sharma, in connection with the incident.

The shooter had fired five bullets at Shetty's building located in the upscale Juhu area in the early hours of February 1 before fleeing from the spot.

"The weapon used in firing gunshots has been recovered from the shooter and was sent to a forensic science laboratory for a ballistic test to confirm its use in the crime," an official said.

All the accused persons arrested in the crime were working on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar, the police have said.

According to the investigators, the crime was carried out with the intent to cause harm to the filmmaker and to instil fear and supremacy.

Lonkar, who had claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post, is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WinZo case: ED seizes Rs 500-cr US, Singapore deposits
LIVE! WinZo case: ED seizes Rs 500-cr US, Singapore deposits

T20 WC: Dube, Varun drive India past Netherlands
T20 WC: Dube, Varun drive India past Netherlands

Shivam Dube's explosive innings helped India recover from a slow start against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, after the top order struggled against Aryan Dutt's spin bowling.

Maha govt scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education
Maha govt scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education

The previous Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance to grant a 16 per cent quota to Marathas and five per cent to Muslims.

Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises
Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises

Galgotias University issued an apology after falsely presenting a Chinese-manufactured robotic dog as their own innovation at the India AI Impact Summit, sparking controversy and leading to their removal from the event.

Congress leadership intervenes in DMK alliance discord
Congress leadership intervenes in DMK alliance discord

The Congress high command has intervened to manage discord within the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, following controversial remarks by state leaders regarding power-sharing demands.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO