HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Sharpshooter wanted in Moosewala killing, Jafrabad double murder held in Delhi

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
23:03
File image
File image
The Delhi police special cell arrested an alleged sharpshooter wanted in multiple murder cases including the sensational killing of two brothers in northeast Delhi last year, an official said on Wednesday. 

The accused, identified as Mahfooz Ali (45) alias Bobby Kabootar, was apprehended near Mahipalpur while travelling in an SUV along with two men and a woman on Tuesday night, he said. 

Police sources claimed Kabootar is also wanted in connection with the 2022 killing of Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa district. 

He is suspected to have conducted reconnaissance of the singer's movements days before the murder. 

Investigators are also probing whether firearms used in the Moosewala killing were sourced through Kabootar and his associates. 

On Tuesday, a trap was laid in Mahipalpur area and the vehicle was intercepted around midnight. 

During the operation, firearms were allegedly recovered from the occupants, following which they were booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, sources said. 

Kabootar was wanted in several criminal cases, including at least six murder cases, police said. 

Among the most prominent cases linked to him is the December 16, 2025, double murder of two brothers -- Fazeel and Nadeem -- in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad area. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WinZo case: ED seizes Rs 500-cr US, Singapore deposits
LIVE! WinZo case: ED seizes Rs 500-cr US, Singapore deposits

T20 WC: Dube, Varun drive India past Netherlands
T20 WC: Dube, Varun drive India past Netherlands

Shivam Dube's explosive innings helped India recover from a slow start against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, after the top order struggled against Aryan Dutt's spin bowling.

Maha govt scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education
Maha govt scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education

The previous Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance to grant a 16 per cent quota to Marathas and five per cent to Muslims.

Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises
Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises

Galgotias University issued an apology after falsely presenting a Chinese-manufactured robotic dog as their own innovation at the India AI Impact Summit, sparking controversy and leading to their removal from the event.

Congress leadership intervenes in DMK alliance discord
Congress leadership intervenes in DMK alliance discord

The Congress high command has intervened to manage discord within the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, following controversial remarks by state leaders regarding power-sharing demands.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO