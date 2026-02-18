Sharpshooter wanted in Moosewala killing, Jafrabad double murder held in Delhi

23:03

The accused, identified as Mahfooz Ali (45) alias Bobby Kabootar, was apprehended near Mahipalpur while travelling in an SUV along with two men and a woman on Tuesday night, he said.





Police sources claimed Kabootar is also wanted in connection with the 2022 killing of Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa district.





He is suspected to have conducted reconnaissance of the singer's movements days before the murder.





Investigators are also probing whether firearms used in the Moosewala killing were sourced through Kabootar and his associates.





On Tuesday, a trap was laid in Mahipalpur area and the vehicle was intercepted around midnight.





During the operation, firearms were allegedly recovered from the occupants, following which they were booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, sources said.





Kabootar was wanted in several criminal cases, including at least six murder cases, police said.





Among the most prominent cases linked to him is the December 16, 2025, double murder of two brothers -- Fazeel and Nadeem -- in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad area. -- PTI

The Delhi police special cell arrested an alleged sharpshooter wanted in multiple murder cases including the sensational killing of two brothers in northeast Delhi last year, an official said on Wednesday.