Follow Rediff on:      
SC grants bail to accused in 2024 Pune Porsche case

Wed, 18 February 2026
12:59
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to an accused in the 2024 Pune Porsche accident case on grounds of parity. The case relates to a May 19, 2024, incident in which a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol, fatally knocked down two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that Ashpak Basha Makandar had been in jail since 20 months while three other accused have already been granted bail. 

It was alleged that Makandar facilitated the criminal conspiracy to tamper with medical evidence by swapping of blood samples of the minor occupants with those of their guardians at the hospital. 

"Senior counsel appearing for the appellant submitted that the appellant is similarly placed to the co-accused who has already been granted bail in this matter. Bail granted in terms of the order passed," the bench said. 

The top court on February 2 had granted bail to three accused in the case while observing that parents are to be blamed for such incidents involving juveniles as they don't have control over their children. Noting that the accused -- Amar Santish Gaikwad (alleged middleman), Aditya Avinash Sood and Ashish Satish Mittal (parents of two other juveniles in the car) -- had been in custody for 18 months, the bench had granted bail to them. 

On January 23, the top court sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea filed by Gaikwad seeking bail in the case. -- PTI

Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

The previous Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance to grant a 16 per cent quota to Marathas and five per cent to Muslims.

Bhupen Borah's resignation and swift switch to the BJP has dealt the Congress a major setback in Assam just weeks before the Assembly elections.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections 2024, setting the stage for polls to fill 37 seats across 10 states on March 16.

