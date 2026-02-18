'Salim Khan's brain hemorrhage minimal, no surgery'

14:34





The 90-year-old is currently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU).





Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure, which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need of any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."





According to an official statement issued by the hospital yesterday, Salim Khan was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D. Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring.





A team of specialists, including neurologist Dr Vinay Chavan, cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, attended to the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation.





Several family members visited the legendary screenwriter at the hospital. Superstar Salman Khan, Salim Khan's wife Salma Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shhura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, as well as Helen, were among the visitors. -- ANI

