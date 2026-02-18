HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Salim Khan's brain hemorrhage minimal, no surgery'

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
14:34
image
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who is currently being treated at Lilavati Hospital, suffered a minor brain hemorrhage, doctors confirmed on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old is currently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure, which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need of any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."

According to an official statement issued by the hospital yesterday, Salim Khan was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D. Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring.

A team of specialists, including neurologist Dr Vinay Chavan, cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, attended to the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation.

Several family members visited the legendary screenwriter at the hospital. Superstar Salman Khan, Salim Khan's wife Salma Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shhura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, as well as Helen, were among the visitors. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Salim Khan's brain hemorrhage minimal, no surgery'
LIVE! 'Salim Khan's brain hemorrhage minimal, no surgery'

Galgotias Univ asked to vacate AI summit over Chinese robodog
Galgotias Univ asked to vacate AI summit over Chinese robodog

Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

'Mamata, Stalin or...': Sena-UBT on INDIA bloc leadership issue
'Mamata, Stalin or...': Sena-UBT on INDIA bloc leadership issue

The Shiv Sena-UBT is openly questioning the Congress party's leadership within the INDIA bloc.

Can Congress Recover From Borah Exit?
Can Congress Recover From Borah Exit?

Bhupen Borah's resignation and swift switch to the BJP has dealt the Congress a major setback in Assam just weeks before the Assembly elections.

Grabbing breasts, pulling pyjama string rape attempt: SC
Grabbing breasts, pulling pyjama string rape attempt: SC

The Supreme Court has overturned an Allahabad High Court order, ruling that grabbing of breasts and pulling the pyjama string amount to "attempt to rape".

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO