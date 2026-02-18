Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 90.68 against US dollar

20:38

The rupee rose 4 paise to close at 90.68 against the US dollar on Wednesday, driven by inflow of foreign funds and positive domestic equity markets.





However, higher global crude oil prices and a strengthening greenback capped sharp gains in the local unit, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.60 against the US dollar.





It traded in a narrow range of 90.59-90.71 before settling at 90.68 against the greenback, higher by 4 paise from its previous closing level.