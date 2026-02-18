HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 90.68 against US dollar

Wed, 18 February 2026
20:38
The rupee rose 4 paise to close at 90.68 against the US dollar on Wednesday, driven by inflow of foreign funds and positive domestic equity markets. 

However, higher global crude oil prices and a strengthening greenback capped sharp gains in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.60 against the US dollar.

It traded in a narrow range of 90.59-90.71 before settling at 90.68 against the greenback, higher by 4 paise from its previous closing level.

