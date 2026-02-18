HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Representative at pavilion 'ill-informed': Galgotias

Wed, 18 February 2026
17:56
Galgotias University on Wednesday apologised for the 'confusion' created at a recent AI Summit, saying one of its representatives who was manning the pavilion was 'ill-informed' and shared factually incorrect information.

In a press release, the university said the representative was not aware of the technical origins of the product and, in her enthusiasm of being on camera, provided incorrect details despite not being authorised to speak to the press.

Clarifying its position amid the row over allegedly showcasing a Chinese robot at the summit, the university asserted that there was no institutional intent to misrepresent the innovation.

It reiterated its commitment to academic integrity, transparency and responsible representation of its work, and said it has vacated the premises in view of the organisers' sentiments.

The university has sought understanding, maintaining that the incident was not deliberate.

