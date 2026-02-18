Raj plans lookout notice against ex-babu in Rs 900 cr scam

23:52





ACB Deputy Inspector General Dr Rameshwar Singh said the request was forwarded to the Bureau of Immigration amid apprehension that Agarwal might attempt to flee the country.





He said teams are also searching for absconding Superintending Engineer Jitendra Sharma, erstwhile Superintending Engineer Mukesh Goyal and a private individual named Sanjeev Gupta.





The ACB on Tuesday arrested nine persons, including senior engineers and retired officials, in connection with the alleged multi-crore corruption case.





Singh said a special investigation team (SIT) is questioning the arrestees over the alleged irregularities in the tender process under the Jal Jeevan Mission.





Subodh Agarwal served as additional chief secretary of the Public Health and Engineering Department when the alleged scam took place.





Two private firms allegedly secured tenders by submitting forged completion certificates, officials said. -- PTI

