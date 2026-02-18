HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Raj plans lookout notice against ex-babu in Rs 900 cr scam

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
23:52
image
Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has sent a requisition to issue a lookout notice against retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal in connection with alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 900 crore in the tender process of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), officials said on Wednesday. 

ACB Deputy Inspector General Dr Rameshwar Singh said the request was forwarded to the Bureau of Immigration amid apprehension that Agarwal might attempt to flee the country. 

He said teams are also searching for absconding Superintending Engineer Jitendra Sharma, erstwhile Superintending Engineer Mukesh Goyal and a private individual named Sanjeev Gupta. 

The ACB on Tuesday arrested nine persons, including senior engineers and retired officials, in connection with the alleged multi-crore corruption case. 

Singh said a special investigation team (SIT) is questioning the arrestees over the alleged irregularities in the tender process under the Jal Jeevan Mission. 

Subodh Agarwal served as additional chief secretary of the Public Health and Engineering Department when the alleged scam took place. 

Two private firms allegedly secured tenders by submitting forged completion certificates, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WinZo case: ED seizes Rs 500-cr US, Singapore deposits
LIVE! WinZo case: ED seizes Rs 500-cr US, Singapore deposits

T20 WC: Dube, Varun drive India past Netherlands
T20 WC: Dube, Varun drive India past Netherlands

Shivam Dube's explosive innings helped India recover from a slow start against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, after the top order struggled against Aryan Dutt's spin bowling.

Maha govt scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education
Maha govt scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education

The previous Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance to grant a 16 per cent quota to Marathas and five per cent to Muslims.

Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises
Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises

Galgotias University issued an apology after falsely presenting a Chinese-manufactured robotic dog as their own innovation at the India AI Impact Summit, sparking controversy and leading to their removal from the event.

Congress leadership intervenes in DMK alliance discord
Congress leadership intervenes in DMK alliance discord

The Congress high command has intervened to manage discord within the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, following controversial remarks by state leaders regarding power-sharing demands.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO