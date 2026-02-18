HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul Gandhi dangerous for India's security: Rijiju

Wed, 18 February 2026
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha of having connections with anti-India forces, stressing that the Congress leader was the most dangerous person for India's security.

In an interview with ANI, Rijiju raised questions on Gandhi's various meetings, alleging that the Opposition leader kept meeting with Naxalites, extremists, ideologues, and people like George Soros both during his foreign trips and within the country. 

"Rahul Gandhi has become the most dangerous person for India's security. Because he associates with anti-India forces. He meets people abroad and at home, Naxalites, extremists, ideologues, people like George Soros," Rijiju said. 

On February 12, BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey said he moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament, accusing him of misleading the country. Dubey is seeking termination of his parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on the Congress leader on contesting elections. 

"I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey told ANI. Gandhi accused the Central government of compromising national interests. -- ANI

