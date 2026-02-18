'Places named after Tipu unacceptable in Maharashtra'

10:31





Rane's comments came after state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal faced flak for drawing parallels between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Sapkal on Tuesday apologised for the remarks, saying he didn't intend to hurt sentiments.





He, however, reiterated that his comments were "deliberately distorted" to create social tension as part of a malicious agenda by the BJP. Asked about public squares named after Tipu Sultan at Mira-Bhayander in Thane and other cities, Rane on Tuesday said, "Wherever such squares exist, we will uproot them. Whatever squares named after Tipu should be built in Pakistan and Islamabad." "We will not tolerate such indulgence in our Hindu nation and we will not remain silent," Rane told reporters, warning that any move to retain or create such squares would be opposed.





Rane, who visited the Malvani Mahotsav in Thane, also said that a 'Konkan Bhavan' would be constructed in Thane within five years, similar to the one proposed in Mumbai, to serve as a hub for people from the Konkan region. The MLA from Kankavli in the Konkan region said he would personally take up the matter with the civic commissioner and urged local representatives to follow up. -- PTI

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has said public squares named after Tipu Sultan will not be tolerated, asserting that places with such names "should be built in Pakistan".