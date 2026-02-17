HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

No handshake with Pak cricketers is BJP dadagiri: Raut

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
00:36
Pitch drama ahead of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game/Screengrab
Pitch drama ahead of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game/Screengrab
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Indian cricketers not shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the recently-played cricket match is "dadagiri" (bullying) by the BJP and the Centre.                 

Raut said his party is of the opinion that matches should not be played between India and Pakistan.

"(But) If you are doing that, then show sportsmanship," Raut said.                 "Indian players not shaking hands with Pakistani players is dadagiri of the BJP and the government on Indian players. Why are you playing? What happens if you don't play (with Pakistan)," he said.

By playing with Pakistan, thousands of crores are earned in betting. Of this, half will go to Pakistan. 

That money will go to Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar. This will again lead to terrorism, the Sena (UBT) MP added.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss of their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, maintaining the status quo since the Asia Cup in Dubai last year. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No handshake with Pak cricketers is BJP dadagiri: Raut
LIVE! No handshake with Pak cricketers is BJP dadagiri: Raut

Big pre-poll jolt to Cong as Assam ex-chief Borah to join BJP
Big pre-poll jolt to Cong as Assam ex-chief Borah to join BJP

In a significant development ahead of the assembly elections, former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah is set to join the BJP, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Modi Invites Bangladesh's new PM Tarique Rahman to India
Modi Invites Bangladesh's new PM Tarique Rahman to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India, conveying his best wishes to the newly sworn-in leader.

Under EC pressure, Bengal acts on voter list fraud
Under EC pressure, Bengal acts on voter list fraud

The West Bengal government has filed FIRs against five state government employees for alleged lapses in electoral roll revisions, following an Election Commission ultimatum. The action comes after the EC directed the state to initiate...

Nepal down Scotland to end 12-year winless run in T20 World Cup
Nepal down Scotland to end 12-year winless run in T20 World Cup

Dipendra Singh Airee's quickfire fifty and Sompal Kami's three-wicket haul helped Nepal overpower Scotland to end their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO