NCB arrests Brazilian from Bengaluru airport with Rs 24-cr cocaine

Wed, 18 February 2026
21:49
The NCB has arrested a Brazilian national with cocaine worth about Rs 24 crore from the international airport here, the agency said on Wednesday. 

The person was intercepted at the Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday. 

He landed in Bengaluru from Sao Paulo via Doha, the federal anti-narcotics agency said. 

The cocaine was soaked in some clothes that were concealed inside four handbags. 

The market value of the seized 4.77 kg cocaine is about Rs 23.88 crore, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB ) said. Cocaine is a party drug. -- PTI

