Modi meets Google CEO, discusses AI collaborations

Pichai is here to attend the ongoing India AI Impact Summit, which is being held at Bharat Mandapam alongside an expo.





"It was a delight to meet Mr. Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Talked about the work India is doing in AI and how Google can work with our talented students and professionals in this field," Modi wrote on X.





The prime minister on Monday visited the India AI Impact Expo here, featuring more than 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. Over 20 heads of state, 60 ministers and 500 global AI leaders are attending the summit. PTI

