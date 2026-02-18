HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi meets Google CEO, discusses AI collaborations

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
15:01
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a meeting with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc, and discussed the work India is doing in artificial intelligence and how the technology giant can work with Indian students and professionals in this field. 

Pichai is here to attend the ongoing India AI Impact Summit, which is being held at Bharat Mandapam alongside an expo. 

"It was a delight to meet Mr. Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Talked about the work India is doing in AI and how Google can work with our talented students and professionals in this field," Modi wrote on X. 

The prime minister on Monday visited the India AI Impact Expo here, featuring more than 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. Over 20 heads of state, 60 ministers and 500 global AI leaders are attending the summit. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Salim Khan's brain hemorrhage minimal, no surgery'
LIVE! 'Salim Khan's brain hemorrhage minimal, no surgery'

Galgotias Univ asked to vacate AI summit over Chinese robodog
Galgotias Univ asked to vacate AI summit over Chinese robodog

Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

'Mamata, Stalin or...': Sena-UBT on INDIA bloc leadership issue
'Mamata, Stalin or...': Sena-UBT on INDIA bloc leadership issue

The Shiv Sena-UBT is openly questioning the Congress party's leadership within the INDIA bloc.

Can Congress Recover From Borah Exit?
Can Congress Recover From Borah Exit?

Bhupen Borah's resignation and swift switch to the BJP has dealt the Congress a major setback in Assam just weeks before the Assembly elections.

Grabbing breasts, pulling pyjama string rape attempt: SC
Grabbing breasts, pulling pyjama string rape attempt: SC

The Supreme Court has overturned an Allahabad High Court order, ruling that grabbing of breasts and pulling the pyjama string amount to "attempt to rape".

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO