Mob culture will not be tolerated: New Bangladesh govt

21:41

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in Dhaka./ @hamidullah_riaz X/ANI Photo





Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the senior-most minister in the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, said that the law and order issue was one of three priorities and the administration would take steps to end "mob violence".





"Absolutely," he told reporters when asked if the new administration would take proper steps to contain the "mob violence".





Alamgir, who is also the party's secretary general and entrusted with the charge of the local government ministry, said, "This (mob violence) will be controlled."





"We must strive to improve the law and order situation, regardless of how much it has deteriorated," he added.





Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of his newly formed cabinet, which set a 180-day priority plan with a focus on controlling commodity prices, maintaining law and order and stabilising supply chains.





After the meeting, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed described the restoration of law and order issue as a priority, alongside controlling prices of essentials and ensuring uninterrupted power and energy supply. -- PTI

Bangladesh's new BNP-led government on Wednesday warned that "mob culture" will not be tolerated, amid a rise in mob violence, extrajudicial killings and attacks on minority communities.