HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Macron invites Modi to 52nd G7 Summit in France

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
08:49
image
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 52nd G7 Summit, which will be presided over by France in 2026. In a press statement in Mumbai, Macron called for an ad hoc meeting between India and France to reach an agreement on the international agenda ahead of the G7 Summit in Evian. 

Noting the "acceleration for partnership," as India will chair the BRICS Summit while France chairs the G7 group, he called for a "moment of innovation" for the youth of both countries. 

The French President said, "This year, 2026, is a year of acceleration for our partnership, of translating much of this agenda into action. It is also the year in which the Prime Minister, you, will chair the BRICS group, and France will chair the G7 group. 

In this spirit, I have invited Prime Minister Modi as a very special guest to the G7 Summit in Evian. It is also in this spirit that we are keen to build consensus a few weeks before this G7 Summit through an ad hoc meeting that will enable us to try to establish concrete areas of agreement on the international agenda and the resolution of major imbalances before the Evian Summit." 

"It is also to this end that we have together decided to have, as part of a bilateral segment that the Prime Minister will hold, a moment for innovation, our youth, bringing together Indian youth from the best universities and research centres, our youth in France, Europe, and the G7, so that we can continue to mobilise in the service of innovation and the resolution of the major problems we face," he added.

Emmanuel Macron called for an effective partnership between New Delhi and Paris over research, student exchanges, and trade.-- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Macron invites Modi to 52nd G7 Summit in France
LIVE! Macron invites Modi to 52nd G7 Summit in France

India, France ink Hammer missile deal, renew defence ties
India, France ink Hammer missile deal, renew defence ties

India and France have renewed their 10-year defence cooperation agreement and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the joint manufacturing of Hammer missiles in India, marking a significant step in strengthening their strategic...

Modi invites Bangladesh's new PM Tarique Rahman to India
Modi invites Bangladesh's new PM Tarique Rahman to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India, conveying his best wishes to the newly sworn-in leader.

Jolt to Assam Cong: Borah heads to BJP; MLA joins Raijor Dal
Jolt to Assam Cong: Borah heads to BJP; MLA joins Raijor Dal

In a significant development ahead of the assembly elections, former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah is set to join the BJP, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sister's video of boy-driven SUV crash becomes crucial proof
Sister's video of boy-driven SUV crash becomes crucial proof

A video has surfaced showing the moment of the collision in Dwarka that killed a 23-year-old biker. The video, allegedly filmed from inside the SUV driven by a 17-year-old, shows the moments leading up to the crash. The driver was later...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO