Macron invites Modi to 52nd G7 Summit in France

Noting the "acceleration for partnership," as India will chair the BRICS Summit while France chairs the G7 group, he called for a "moment of innovation" for the youth of both countries.





The French President said, "This year, 2026, is a year of acceleration for our partnership, of translating much of this agenda into action. It is also the year in which the Prime Minister, you, will chair the BRICS group, and France will chair the G7 group.





In this spirit, I have invited Prime Minister Modi as a very special guest to the G7 Summit in Evian. It is also in this spirit that we are keen to build consensus a few weeks before this G7 Summit through an ad hoc meeting that will enable us to try to establish concrete areas of agreement on the international agenda and the resolution of major imbalances before the Evian Summit."





"It is also to this end that we have together decided to have, as part of a bilateral segment that the Prime Minister will hold, a moment for innovation, our youth, bringing together Indian youth from the best universities and research centres, our youth in France, Europe, and the G7, so that we can continue to mobilise in the service of innovation and the resolution of the major problems we face," he added.





Emmanuel Macron called for an effective partnership between New Delhi and Paris over research, student exchanges, and trade.-- ANI

