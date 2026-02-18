HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Light rain in Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 21.1 degrees Celsius

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
20:57
image
Light drizzle brings down the temperature in various parts of Delhi on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 21.1 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. 

From 8.30 am the previous day till 5.30 pm on Wednesday, Safdarjung recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall, Palam 2.1 mm, Lodi Road 0.7 mm, and Ayanagar 0.9 mm, according to the IMD. 

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 21.1 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees Celsius lower than normal. 

Palam recorded 20.3 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees below normal, while Lodi Road recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees below average. 

The Ridge observatory registered a maximum of 20.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches below normal, and Ayanagar recorded 19.5 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches below average, the IMD added. 

The IMD had forecast a generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of brief, light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas. 

A yellow alert was issued for Delhi, signalling the expectation of severe weather conditions that may affect normal day-to-day activities. 

Safdarjung also recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above the season's average, the IMD said. 

The IMD forecasted Thursday's temperatures to range between a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 21 Karnataka Cong MLAs fly abroad amid power tussle
LIVE! 21 Karnataka Cong MLAs fly abroad amid power tussle

Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises
Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises

Galgotias University issued an apology after falsely presenting a Chinese-manufactured robotic dog as their own innovation at the India AI Impact Summit, sparking controversy and leading to their removal from the event.

T20 WC Updates: Dube, Hardik on the attack
T20 WC Updates: Dube, Hardik on the attack

How 'world-first' surgery restored Mumbai doctor's sight
How 'world-first' surgery restored Mumbai doctor's sight

Ophthalmologists in Chennai successfully restored the vision of a Mumbai gynaecologist who was blind in both eyes using a novel surgical procedure combining advanced lens implantation with corneal transplant and structural reconstruction.

Groom showers bride with Rs 10 crore? Video goes viral
Groom showers bride with Rs 10 crore? Video goes viral

A video of a wedding in Punjab's Tarn Taran has gone viral showing the groom and guests showering the bride with cash. While some claim crores were involved, a DJ at the event says the amount was much less.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO