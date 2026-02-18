HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kuno welcomes three new cubs, Indian Cheetah population rises to 38

Wed, 18 February 2026
09:04
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday announced the birth of three cubs to South African cheetah Gamini at Kuno National Park. In a post on X, the minister said the development coincides with the third anniversary of the arrival of South African cheetahs in India. 

He described the occasion as a significant milestone, noting that Gamini, now a second-time mother, has added three new cubs to the park's growing cheetah population. "Another good news from Kuno Kuno welcomes three new cubs - A roaring new chapter at Kuno on the occasion of completion of 3 years of arrival of cheetahs from South Africa. Celebrations echo through Kuno National Park as Gamini, the South African cheetah and second-time mother, has brought 3 new cubs into the world," the 'X' post said. 

Yadav noted that this is the ninth successful cheetah litter born in India, bringing the number of surviving Indian-born cubs to 27. With the latest additions, the country's total cheetah population has increased to 38. He said the achievement reflects the success of Project Cheetah and credited the dedicated efforts of field staff and veterinary teams working to revive the species.

