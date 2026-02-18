HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India may be faster in AI adoption than America in 10 yrs: Sridhar Vembu

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
14:05
image
India may be faster in AI adoption than America in ten years with its youthful, more optimistic population embracing the new wave of technology, Zoho Corporation Co-founder and Chief Scientist, Sridhar Vembu said on Wednesday.
 
Like how UPI became mass-scale in India, AI could also be the same, Vembu said while speaking at the AI Impact Summit here.
 
Citing the example of fibre optics, he said back in 2000s American venture capitalists sold many "10s of billions (of dollars)  into telecom companies, particularly fiber optics" and it is "everywhere in India" but not so in America.
 
"...in 10 years...India might be faster in terms of AI adoption than even America...," Vembu said.
 
He further said the reason is that "we have a very youthful optimistic population. We don't have a population that is very skeptical...which is a blessing."
 
Unlike the "unwilling crowd", he said in India the openness to accept and embrace AI is much higher.
 
For the country to be ahead in AI, Vembu asked the young entrepreneurs and start-ups to "optimistically experiment" and keep learning from the challenges. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Salim Khan's brain hemorrhage minimal, no surgery'
LIVE! 'Salim Khan's brain hemorrhage minimal, no surgery'

Galgotias Univ asked to vacate AI summit over Chinese robodog
Galgotias Univ asked to vacate AI summit over Chinese robodog

Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

'Mamata, Stalin or...': Sena-UBT on INDIA bloc leadership issue
'Mamata, Stalin or...': Sena-UBT on INDIA bloc leadership issue

The Shiv Sena-UBT is openly questioning the Congress party's leadership within the INDIA bloc.

Can Congress Recover From Borah Exit?
Can Congress Recover From Borah Exit?

Bhupen Borah's resignation and swift switch to the BJP has dealt the Congress a major setback in Assam just weeks before the Assembly elections.

Grabbing breasts, pulling pyjama string rape attempt: SC
Grabbing breasts, pulling pyjama string rape attempt: SC

The Supreme Court has overturned an Allahabad High Court order, ruling that grabbing of breasts and pulling the pyjama string amount to "attempt to rape".

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO