India AI Summit: Restricted entry due to Modi's presence

Delegates attending the conference at Bharat Mandapam will have to vacate the convention area by 4.30 pm as the Prime Minister will host dinner for state guests and business leaders post 6 pm, Meity officials said.





Digital India managing director and CEO Akhil Kumar told reporters that the AI Expo area will remain open till 8 pm from February 18 onwards due to huge enthusiasm received by delegates.





"Delegates can move to the expo area after vacating the convention area. Exit will be only through Gate 4 throughout the day," Kumar said. Delegates will be allowed to enter from Gate 4 from 8 am onwards for drop-offs by cars or cabs. Gate 10 will be operational for entry from 8 am to 4:30 pm for delegates arriving by Metro.





"Intermittent traffic restrictions may be experienced between 4 pm and 11 pm in and around the ITPO area," an official advisory note said. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the main summit on February 19 and there will be restricted entry in the morning hours during the inaugural session. "Expo area will open for all delegates from 11 am onward on February 19, including the media centre in Hall 1," Kumar said. -- PTI

Delegates will get restricted access to the world's largest AI summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026, on Wednesday and Thursday due to VIP movements and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the venue, senior government officials have said.