HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India AI Summit: Restricted entry due to Modi's presence

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
10:53
image
Delegates will get restricted access to the world's largest AI summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026, on Wednesday and Thursday due to VIP movements and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the venue, senior government officials have said.

Delegates attending the conference at Bharat Mandapam will have to vacate the convention area by 4.30 pm as the Prime Minister will host dinner for state guests and business leaders post 6 pm, Meity officials said. 

Digital India managing director and CEO Akhil Kumar told reporters that the AI Expo area will remain open till 8 pm from February 18 onwards due to huge enthusiasm received by delegates. 

"Delegates can move to the expo area after vacating the convention area. Exit will be only through Gate 4 throughout the day," Kumar said. Delegates will be allowed to enter from Gate 4 from 8 am onwards for drop-offs by cars or cabs. Gate 10 will be operational for entry from 8 am to 4:30 pm for delegates arriving by Metro. 

"Intermittent traffic restrictions may be experienced between 4 pm and 11 pm in and around the ITPO area," an official advisory note said. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the main summit on February 19 and there will be restricted entry in the morning hours during the inaugural session. "Expo area will open for all delegates from 11 am onward on February 19, including the media centre in Hall 1," Kumar said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha govt cancels 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education
LIVE! Maha govt cancels 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education

Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit Expo after row
Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit Expo after row

Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on March 16
Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on March 16

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections 2024, setting the stage for polls to fill 37 seats across 10 states on March 16.

'He wasn't making reels': Dwarka SUV crash accused's father
'He wasn't making reels': Dwarka SUV crash accused's father

The father of the minor accused in the fatal Dwarka road accident speaks out, expressing deep grief and pledging full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation into the tragic incident that claimed the life of 23-year-old Sahil...

7-yr-old girl raped, murdered by neighbour; body found in drum
7-yr-old girl raped, murdered by neighbour; body found in drum

The accused, who resides opposite the victim's house, was identified after CCTV footage confirmed the murder, prompting police to launch a special investigation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO