HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

If you lack intelligence don't post on AI: BJP on Rahul

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
15:15
image
Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on the AI Summit, the BJP on Wednesday said anyone who does not have adequate intelligence should not post "ready-made" comments on social media on topics like artificial intelligence. 

BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Gandhi always tries to tarnish India's image whenever he sees the country playing a leading role on the world stage and is being lauded for its efforts. 

Earlier, Gandhi attacked the government, dubbing the ongoing AI Summit a "disorganised PR spectacle" and alleging that Chinese products are being showcased there. 

Reacting to Gandhi's remark at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bhatia said, "When it comes to artificial intelligence, anyone who doesn't have intelligence should not post ready-made tweets." 

"It is sad. Rahul Gandhi has one goal. Whenever India is playing a leading role on the world stage and is being praised for its efforts, he wants to tarnish its image," Bhatia said. 

He said it is a matter of pride for every Indian that world leaders have arrived here and appreciate the "positive role" India is playing with its "contributions" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Conspiracies are hatched at the Congress headquarters to tarnish the image of India," Bhatia alleged. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Salim Khan's brain hemorrhage minimal, no surgery'
LIVE! 'Salim Khan's brain hemorrhage minimal, no surgery'

Galgotias Univ asked to vacate AI summit over Chinese robodog
Galgotias Univ asked to vacate AI summit over Chinese robodog

Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

'Mamata, Stalin or...': Sena-UBT on INDIA bloc leadership issue
'Mamata, Stalin or...': Sena-UBT on INDIA bloc leadership issue

The Shiv Sena-UBT is openly questioning the Congress party's leadership within the INDIA bloc.

Can Congress Recover From Borah Exit?
Can Congress Recover From Borah Exit?

Bhupen Borah's resignation and swift switch to the BJP has dealt the Congress a major setback in Assam just weeks before the Assembly elections.

Grabbing breasts, pulling pyjama string rape attempt: SC
Grabbing breasts, pulling pyjama string rape attempt: SC

The Supreme Court has overturned an Allahabad High Court order, ruling that grabbing of breasts and pulling the pyjama string amount to "attempt to rape".

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO