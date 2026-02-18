'I have enormous optimism and trust in India'

15:55





Speaking at the 'Governing in the age of AI: Sovereignty, Impact and Strategy' event in the national capital, Sunak stressed that addressing this disparity in public confidence remains a critical challenge for leaders worldwide.





"Across the world, we're seeing these different attitudes towards AI. In countries like India, where we are, there's enormous optimism and trust, and in Western countries, we're seeing that anxiety is still the dominant feeling towards AI," Sunak said. The former UK Prime Minister further pointed out that bridging this confidence divide would require more than technological progress alone, calling for deliberate policy interventions to foster greater public trust.





"I think closing that confidence gap is as much a policy task as it is a technical one," he added. Sunak's observations came in a fireside chat with former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Meta's Alexandr Wang at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit which is scheduled to go on till February 20 has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.





As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. The summit features participation from more than 110 countries and 30 international organizations, including around 20 heads of state or government and about 45 ministers. It forms part of an evolving international process focused on strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. -- ANI

