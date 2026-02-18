HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'I have enormous optimism and trust in India'

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
15:55
image
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday highlighted the contrasting global perceptions toward artificial intelligence, noting that while countries like India display immense optimism, Western nations continue to grapple with anxiety over the emerging technology. 

Speaking at the 'Governing in the age of AI: Sovereignty, Impact and Strategy' event in the national capital, Sunak stressed that addressing this disparity in public confidence remains a critical challenge for leaders worldwide.

"Across the world, we're seeing these different attitudes towards AI. In countries like India, where we are, there's enormous optimism and trust, and in Western countries, we're seeing that anxiety is still the dominant feeling towards AI," Sunak said. The former UK Prime Minister further pointed out that bridging this confidence divide would require more than technological progress alone, calling for deliberate policy interventions to foster greater public trust. 

"I think closing that confidence gap is as much a policy task as it is a technical one," he added. Sunak's observations came in a fireside chat with former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Meta's Alexandr Wang at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit which is scheduled to go on till February 20 has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. 

As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. The summit features participation from more than 110 countries and 30 international organizations, including around 20 heads of state or government and about 45 ministers. It forms part of an evolving international process focused on strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Google can work with talented students: PM on Pichai meet
LIVE! Google can work with talented students: PM on Pichai meet

Galgotias Univ asked to vacate AI summit over Chinese robodog
Galgotias Univ asked to vacate AI summit over Chinese robodog

Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

Advantage BJP in March 16 Rajya Sabha polls to 37 seats
Advantage BJP in March 16 Rajya Sabha polls to 37 seats

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections 2024, setting the stage for polls to fill 37 seats across 10 states on March 16.

Official axed over 'hasty' minority grants after Ajit Pawar's death
Official axed over 'hasty' minority grants after Ajit Pawar's death

A senior Maharashtra government official has been removed from his post following allegations of irregularities in granting minority status to 75 educational institutions after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. An inquiry...

Retired ISRO employee kills wife with towel in Bengaluru
Retired ISRO employee kills wife with towel in Bengaluru

After the alleged attack on his wife, Sandya Sri, Nageshwar Rao reportedly remained at the spot.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO