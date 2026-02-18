HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC chides Navy for 'sleeping' over construction of high-rise near INS Shikra

Wed, 18 February 2026
22:03
File image
The Bombay high court on Wednesday rebuked naval authorities for not taking timely action over the construction of a high-rise building near INS Shikra, the Navy's premier air station in south Mumbai, and asked them to be more alert. 

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri was hearing a petition filed by the Commanding Officer of INS Shikra against the construction of the building which is proposed to be 23-storey high. 

"Were you sleeping all this time," the court said, asking why the construction -- which according to the Navy began in 2021 -- was allowed in the first place. 

On Monday, the court had temporarily halted the construction activity citing urgent security concerns ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. 

On Wednesday, advocate R V Govilkar, representing the petitioner, said construction up to 53.07 metres was permitted in the area. 

The bench said while it was aware of the security concerns, it could pass an interim order allowing construction up to this height, and posted the matter for further hearing on Friday. 

The HC, however, noted that the naval authorities should have been more alert. 

"Were you sleeping all this time....Navy should have been more diligent. You should have regularly scouted the area near the air station to ensure that such constructions do not come up," Justice Ghuge said. -- PTI

