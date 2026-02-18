Google can work with talented students: PM on Pichai meet

16:29





In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi shared details of his meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, focusing on India's rapidly growing AI ecosystem.





"It was a delight to meet Mr. Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Talked about the work India is doing in AI and how Google can work with our talented students and professionals in this field," PM Narendra Modi stated.





The Prime Minister also engaged in extensive diplomatic discussions with the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, highlighting the strategic importance of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).





"Held extensive discussions with the Prime Minister of Finland, Mr. Petteri Orpo. Thanked him for his personal support to the India-EU FTA, which ushers in a golden era in India-Europe relations. India and Finland aim to double trade, thus giving a strong boost to economic linkages," PM Narendra Modi posted on X. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a series of high-level meetings with global leaders and industry heads on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, reinforcing India's leadership in artificial intelligence and deepening bilateral partnerships.