Google can work with talented students: PM on Pichai meet

Wed, 18 February 2026
16:29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a series of high-level meetings with global leaders and industry heads on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, reinforcing India's leadership in artificial intelligence and deepening bilateral partnerships. 

In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi shared details of his meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, focusing on India's rapidly growing AI ecosystem. 

"It was a delight to meet Mr. Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Talked about the work India is doing in AI and how Google can work with our talented students and professionals in this field," PM Narendra Modi stated. 

The Prime Minister also engaged in extensive diplomatic discussions with the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, highlighting the strategic importance of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). 

"Held extensive discussions with the Prime Minister of Finland, Mr. Petteri Orpo. Thanked him for his personal support to the India-EU FTA, which ushers in a golden era in India-Europe relations. India and Finland aim to double trade, thus giving a strong boost to economic linkages," PM Narendra Modi posted on X. -- ANI

LIVE! Google can work with talented students: PM on Pichai meet
Galgotias Univ asked to vacate AI summit over Chinese robodog
Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

Advantage BJP in March 16 Rajya Sabha polls to 37 seats
The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections 2024, setting the stage for polls to fill 37 seats across 10 states on March 16.

Official axed over 'hasty' minority grants after Ajit Pawar's death
A senior Maharashtra government official has been removed from his post following allegations of irregularities in granting minority status to 75 educational institutions after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. An inquiry...

Retired ISRO employee kills wife with towel in Bengaluru
After the alleged attack on his wife, Sandya Sri, Nageshwar Rao reportedly remained at the spot.

