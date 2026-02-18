HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Galgotias University told to vacate AI Summit expo ASAP

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
11:35
image
Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased. 

Controversy erupted after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog labeled "Orion" at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation. 

The sources said Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the expo immediately. Galgotias University faced huge backlash and accusations of misrepresenting imported tech as its own. Following the controversy, the university came out with a statement. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha govt cancels 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education
LIVE! Maha govt cancels 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education

Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit Expo after row
Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit Expo after row

Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on March 16
Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on March 16

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections 2024, setting the stage for polls to fill 37 seats across 10 states on March 16.

'He wasn't making reels': Dwarka SUV crash accused's father
'He wasn't making reels': Dwarka SUV crash accused's father

The father of the minor accused in the fatal Dwarka road accident speaks out, expressing deep grief and pledging full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation into the tragic incident that claimed the life of 23-year-old Sahil...

7-yr-old girl raped, murdered by neighbour; body found in drum
7-yr-old girl raped, murdered by neighbour; body found in drum

The accused, who resides opposite the victim's house, was identified after CCTV footage confirmed the murder, prompting police to launch a special investigation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO