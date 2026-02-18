HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong flags Chinese products showcased at AI summit

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
12:14
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dubbed the AI Summit a "disorganised PR spectacle" and alleged that Chinese products are being showcased there. 

"Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased," Gandhi said in a post on X. 

The former Congress president's remarks came amid a controversy over Galgotias University allegedly showcasing a robotic dog labelled "Orion" at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation. 

According to sources, Galgotias University has been asked to vacate ts stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately. Gandhi also tagged a post of the Congress which alleged, "The Modi government has made a laughing stock of India globally, with regard to AI. " 

In the ongoing AI summit, Chinese robots are being displayed as our own, he charged. "The Chinese media has mocked us. This is truly embarrassing for India.What is even more shameful is the fact that Modi's minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is indulging in the same falsehood, promoting China's robots at the Indian summit," the Congress said. 

"The Modi Government has caused irreparable damage to the image of the country - they have reduced AI to a joke - a field in which we could be world leaders given our data power. Brazenly shameless," the Congress said on X. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong flags Chinese products showcased at AI summit
LIVE! Cong flags Chinese products showcased at AI summit

Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit Expo after row
Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit Expo after row

Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on March 16
Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on March 16

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections 2024, setting the stage for polls to fill 37 seats across 10 states on March 16.

'He wasn't making reels': Dwarka SUV crash accused's father
'He wasn't making reels': Dwarka SUV crash accused's father

The father of the minor accused in the fatal Dwarka road accident speaks out, expressing deep grief and pledging full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation into the tragic incident that claimed the life of 23-year-old Sahil...

7-yr-old girl raped, murdered by neighbour; body found in drum
7-yr-old girl raped, murdered by neighbour; body found in drum

The accused, who resides opposite the victim's house, was identified after CCTV footage confirmed the murder, prompting police to launch a special investigation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO