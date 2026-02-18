HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Confusion between develop and developed: Galgotias

Wed, 18 February 2026
Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur on Wednesday issued a clarification amid growing controversy over the display of a "Chinese" RoboDog at the AI Impact Summit.Speaking to ANI, Gaur explained that the confusion stemmed from the use of the words "develop" and "development." 

He clarified that the university did not develop the robot but had worked on its development for academic and research purposes.

"This is a jumble of two words, develop, and development. We didn't develop it. We worked on its development... We want to bring them, just like that robot was brought, and an effort was made to get students to do research on it," Gaur said.

Addressing a viral video in which Professor Neha Singh introduced the RoboDog as "Orion" during the AI expo, Gaur suggested there may have been a misunderstanding in the wording. He reiterated that the robot was purchased to support student research.

"I can say that perhaps she (Professor Neha) might have been confused by the words "develop" and "development" in the flow. But the truth is that we bought this robot for children's research... If China is making the claim, then maybe it (robodog) could be bought from China... I haven't received any such official communication yet (on vacating the expo)," said Gaur.

Meanwhile, Galgotias University's Professor Neha Singh, who was seen in a viral video introducing the RoboDog as 'Orion' and explaining it at the AI expo, claimed that she had never sought to present the RoboDog as the University's own.

"We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children's study, for the children's research and development. Our center, our campus -- it has gone into the children's lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed," Professor Neha Singh told ANI.

Addressing the viral video, Singh claimed that due to one "misinterpretation", the whole controversy has got wings. She also clarified that she is a faculty member in communications at School of Management and not teaching AI.

