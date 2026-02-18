HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Chhattisgarh: 35 school students found with wrist injuries, probe underway

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
23:48
Representational image
Representational image
As many as 35 students of a government secondary school in a village in Dhamtari district were found with cut marks on their wrists, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the preliminary investigation suggests that the injuries were self-inflicted.

Kurud Tehsildar Suraj Banchhor said parents noticed the marks on February 13 and alerted school authorities, who then informed the district administration.

A team comprising revenue and education officials, along with doctors, visited the school in Dahadaha village to assess the situation, he said.

He said the preliminary findings suggest the students may have injured themselves after observing each other about a month ago.

"The wounds have healed, and only scars remain. All students are currently in stable condition," he added.

Kurud Block Education Officer Chandra Kumar Sahu said that medical examination and counselling sessions were conducted on February 16 for students, parents, and teachers.

Officials have asked teachers and parents to closely monitor students while the investigation continues to determine the exact cause behind the incident. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WinZo case: ED seizes Rs 500-cr US, Singapore deposits
LIVE! WinZo case: ED seizes Rs 500-cr US, Singapore deposits

T20 WC: Dube, Varun drive India past Netherlands
T20 WC: Dube, Varun drive India past Netherlands

Shivam Dube's explosive innings helped India recover from a slow start against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, after the top order struggled against Aryan Dutt's spin bowling.

Maha govt scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education
Maha govt scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education

The previous Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance to grant a 16 per cent quota to Marathas and five per cent to Muslims.

Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises
Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises

Galgotias University issued an apology after falsely presenting a Chinese-manufactured robotic dog as their own innovation at the India AI Impact Summit, sparking controversy and leading to their removal from the event.

Congress leadership intervenes in DMK alliance discord
Congress leadership intervenes in DMK alliance discord

The Congress high command has intervened to manage discord within the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, following controversial remarks by state leaders regarding power-sharing demands.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO