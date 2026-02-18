HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Can't say when I'll return to India: Mallya to Bombay

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
20:24
image
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, facing multiple cases of fraud and money laundering, told the Bombay high court on Wednesday that he cannot say when he will return to India as he is legally barred from leaving the United Kingdom. 

In a statement submitted through his counsel Amit Desai to the high court, Mallya said he did not have an active passport after it was revoked and hence, he cannot give a definite date of return to India.

The statement was submitted after a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad made it clear last week that it would not hear Mallya's plea against the order declaring him a fugitive economic offender until he returned to India.

The court had then asked the former liquor baron to clarify whether or not he intended to return to India.

Mallya, based in the United Kingdom since 2016, has filed two petitions in the HC -- one challenging an order declaring him a fugitive economic offender and the other questioning the constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The 70-year-old liquor baron is accused of defaulting on multiple loan repayments of several thousand crores and facing money laundering charges. 

The businessman, in his statement to HC, said he cannot give a definite date for his return as he does not have his Indian passport, which was revoked by the government in 2016, and also because there are orders of courts in England and Wales that prohibit him from leaving the country.

"Mallya is not permitted to leave or attempt to leave England and Wales or apply for or be in possession of any international travel document. In any event, the petitioner is unable to precisely state when he will return to India," Desai read out the statement in the court.

The senior counsel reiterated that Mallya's presence was not required in the country for the court to hear his pleas against the fugitive tag and the provisions of the Act.

"If he (Mallya) were to appear in India, then all these proceedings would be rendered irrelevant as the statute says that once the offender appears in the concerned court of law, then all these orders would be set aside," Desai told the court.

The bench directed the Union government to file its reply to Mallya's statement and posted the matter for further hearing next month.

Mallya was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender in January 2019 by a special court hearing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The businessman left India in March 2016.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 21 Karnataka Cong MLAs fly abroad amid power tussle
LIVE! 21 Karnataka Cong MLAs fly abroad amid power tussle

Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises
Representative was 'ill-informed': Galgotias apologises

Galgotias University issued an apology after falsely presenting a Chinese-manufactured robotic dog as their own innovation at the India AI Impact Summit, sparking controversy and leading to their removal from the event.

T20 WC Updates: Dube, Hardik on the attack
T20 WC Updates: Dube, Hardik on the attack

How 'world-first' surgery restored Mumbai doctor's sight
How 'world-first' surgery restored Mumbai doctor's sight

Ophthalmologists in Chennai successfully restored the vision of a Mumbai gynaecologist who was blind in both eyes using a novel surgical procedure combining advanced lens implantation with corneal transplant and structural reconstruction.

Groom showers bride with Rs 10 crore? Video goes viral
Groom showers bride with Rs 10 crore? Video goes viral

A video of a wedding in Punjab's Tarn Taran has gone viral showing the groom and guests showering the bride with cash. While some claim crores were involved, a DJ at the event says the amount was much less.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO