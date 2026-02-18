Army's northern commander visits Air Movement Control Centre, Eastern Ladakh

23:55

File image





Lt Gen Sharma is on a tour of the Union Territory and called on Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta in Leh on Tuesday.





He was accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla.





"Lt Gen Sharma visited forward posts of eastern Ladakh. Army Commander reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness and also interacted with the troops," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.





During the interaction, the GOC-in-C complimented the troops for their unwavering dedication, high state of readiness and professional excellence while operating in challenging terrain and extreme climatic conditions, the Army said.





In another post, the Army said the commander visited the Air Movement Control Centre and Logistics Hub at Leh. -- PTI

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, on Wednesday visited the Air Movement Control Centre and Logistics Hub here and also reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness in eastern Ladakh, the Army said.