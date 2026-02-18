2 nations choosing each other on land, sea, sky: Macron

08:21





Addressing the India-France Innovation Forum, Emmanuel Macron called Paris a partner of the 'Make in India' initiative.





He said, "In the field of defence, France is a steadfast partner of Make in India. Our high-level cooperation allows us to develop next-generation engines, multi-role helicopters, advanced combat aircraft, submarines, etc. And I want to thank you warmly for the extraordinary confidence you've placed in this partnership. And this is not just a defence contract, but a series of defence contracts. We speak about what a sovereign alliance is. Two great nations choosing each other on land, at sea, and in the sky, not by default but by conviction. And our cooperation is also crucial in the space sector. The development of the TRISHNA satellite shows what we can achieve when scientific excellence and industrial expertise are brought together."-- ANI

