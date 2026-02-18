HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 nations choosing each other on land, sea, sky: Macron

Wed, 18 February 2026
Share:
08:21
image
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday lauded the defence ties with India, saying that the two nations "chose each other on land, at sea, and in the sky" as the Defence Ministers signed MoUs on Hammer Missiles Production and a 10-year cooperation agreement. 

Addressing the India-France Innovation Forum, Emmanuel Macron called Paris a partner of the 'Make in India' initiative. 

He said, "In the field of defence, France is a steadfast partner of Make in India. Our high-level cooperation allows us to develop next-generation engines, multi-role helicopters, advanced combat aircraft, submarines, etc. And I want to thank you warmly for the extraordinary confidence you've placed in this partnership. And this is not just a defence contract, but a series of defence contracts. We speak about what a sovereign alliance is. Two great nations choosing each other on land, at sea, and in the sky, not by default but by conviction. And our cooperation is also crucial in the space sector. The development of the TRISHNA satellite shows what we can achieve when scientific excellence and industrial expertise are brought together."-- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 nations choosing each other on land, sea, sky: Macron
LIVE! 2 nations choosing each other on land, sea, sky: Macron

India, France ink Hammer missile deal, renew defence ties
India, France ink Hammer missile deal, renew defence ties

India and France have renewed their 10-year defence cooperation agreement and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the joint manufacturing of Hammer missiles in India, marking a significant step in strengthening their strategic...

Modi invites Bangladesh's new PM Tarique Rahman to India
Modi invites Bangladesh's new PM Tarique Rahman to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India, conveying his best wishes to the newly sworn-in leader.

Jolt to Assam Cong: Borah heads to BJP; MLA joins Raijor Dal
Jolt to Assam Cong: Borah heads to BJP; MLA joins Raijor Dal

In a significant development ahead of the assembly elections, former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah is set to join the BJP, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sister's video of boy-driven SUV crash becomes crucial proof
Sister's video of boy-driven SUV crash becomes crucial proof

A video has surfaced showing the moment of the collision in Dwarka that killed a 23-year-old biker. The video, allegedly filmed from inside the SUV driven by a 17-year-old, shows the moments leading up to the crash. The driver was later...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO