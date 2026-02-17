HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
WHO official hails India's leadership in digital health innovation

Tue, 17 February 2026
21:54
India is among the first countries to adopt a national AI strategy for health, setting an important global benchmark, a top World Health Organisation (WHO) official said on Tuesday.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 here, Dr Catharina Boehme, officer-in-charge of WHO's South-East Asia regional office, commended India's leadership in digital health innovation.

She noted that the strategy has been designed to strengthen healthcare delivery, improve decision-making, and extend the reach of services to underserved populations.     

She emphasised that the approach reflects a simple but powerful principle -innovation must strengthen systems, expand access, and build trust.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Boehme observed that India's whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach ensures that SAHI reflects the realities of implementation on the ground, thereby enhancing its effectiveness and sustainability. -- PTI

