HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

What did Modi, Macron talk about at Maharashtra Bhavan?

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
16:26
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai, as part of the latter's fourth visit to India. The two leaders met at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, where they were seen sharing a warm hug before commencing discussions.

The meeting is aimed at reviewing the progress of the India-France strategic partnership and exploring avenues to deepen cooperation across key sectors. Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Macron upon his arrival, and the leaders held talks thereafter. 

The Prime Minister had earlier arrived at Lok Bhavan, where he was received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat. In a post on X, the Governor of Maharashtra said, "Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived in Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, for his meeting with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. The Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, welcomed the Prime Minister at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai." 

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and France, with discussions likely to focus on strategic cooperation, trade, defence collaboration, and global issues of mutual interest. 

Earlier in the day, Macron, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron, in a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The gesture served as a bridge between two nations that have both faced the scars of radicalisation and violence, with Macron underscoring the shared values of resilience and democracy that bind New Delhi and Paris. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! What did Modi, Macron talk about at Maharashtra Bhavan?
LIVE! What did Modi, Macron talk about at Maharashtra Bhavan?

Assembly elections for 4 states, 1 UT likely in April
Assembly elections for 4 states, 1 UT likely in April

Last time, assembly polls in West Bengal were held in eight phases -- by far the maximum. In Assam, elections were held in two phases, and in a singular phase in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Tarique Rahman Sworn In As Bangladesh PM
Tarique Rahman Sworn In As Bangladesh PM

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran
Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran

Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and 12 other former international captains have written to Pakistan's government expressing concern over jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's health and calling for proper medical care and dignified treatment.

Shinde remarks: Kamra appears before privileges committee
Shinde remarks: Kamra appears before privileges committee

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra appeared before the Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee regarding alleged remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The hearing was rescheduled to March 10 due to the absence of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO