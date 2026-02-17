US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson dies at 84

15:36





"His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shake a global movement for freedom and dignity," the statement goes on.





Jackson's cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but he was hospitalised in November, and doctors said he'd been diagnosed with a degenerative condition called progressive supranuclear palsy. Read more here.

Jesse Jackson, the US civil rights leader who later ran for president, has died aged 84. The Jackson family's statement says the 84-year-old "died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family", reports the BBC.