US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson dies at 84

Tue, 17 February 2026
Jesse Jackson, the US civil rights leader who later ran for president, has died aged 84. The Jackson family's statement says the 84-year-old "died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family", reports the BBC.

"His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shake a global movement for freedom and dignity," the statement goes on.

Jackson's cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but he was hospitalised in November, and doctors said he'd been diagnosed with a degenerative condition called progressive supranuclear palsy. Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tarique Rahman sworn in as PM of Bangladesh
LIVE! Tarique Rahman sworn in as PM of Bangladesh

'What will putlaa do?': Himanta on Babri-style mosque in WB
'What will putlaa do?': Himanta on Babri-style mosque in WB

The original Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, leading to a Supreme Court verdict in 2019 that allowed the construction of a Ram Temple.

Salim Khan Hospitalised, Salman Visits
Salim Khan Hospitalised, Salman Visits

The reasons for Salim Khan's hospitalisation have not been revealed yet.

Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran
Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran

Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and 12 other former international captains have written to Pakistan's government expressing concern over jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's health and calling for proper medical care and dignified treatment.

27-year-old biker dies after falling into open pit in Kerala
27-year-old biker dies after falling into open pit in Kerala

A 27-year-old man died after falling into an open roadside pit near Thodupuzha in Kerala's Idukki district. The incident has sparked protests and an investigation into potential negligence by the Public Works Department.

