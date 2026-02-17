Two youths held over reel 'offering drugs' as prasadam to deity in Hyderabad

23:06





The two youths, working at a gym, were taken into custody by Task Force (a wing of Hyderabad police).





A case was registered against the duo for allegedly creating nuisance, a police official at Falaknuma Police Station said.





In the reel, recorded near a Shiva temple in Shamshabad area here on Sunday, the duo is heard saying that they came to offer "prasadam" to Shiva.





The two youths are then seen bragging that while the devotees normally offer coconuts as prasadam, they are doing something different.





One of them is seen holding a narcotic drug, suspected to be ganja, in his hand.





Later, the youth posted the video on their social media account, following which several netizens demanded action.





Earlier in the day, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar warned youth against performing objectionable acts for social media 'likes'.





Following public outcry over the video, he warned of strict legal action against those indulging in such acts.-- PTI

