Two die in Kerala of suspected food poisoning after eating at restaurant

22:49





Two other members of the same family are currently undergoing treatment, police said, adding that the restaurant in question has been sealed and food safety officials will soon carry out an inspection there.





Later in the day, state health minister Veena George said she had asked the food safety commissioner and the director of health services to look into the matter as soon as she saw news reports about the incident.





Following this, food safety officers reached the eatery and carried out inspections, she said, adding that their report is awaited.





"As per news reports, the victims had fish. So, it has to be ascertained whether anyone else who ate fish there is unwell. At present, we cannot confirm that the deaths were due to food poisoning. This can be determined only after detailed tests," the minister told reporters. -- PTI

