HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tarique Rahman sworn in as PM of Bangladesh

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
15:55
image
Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday, days after leading his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections. 

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 60-year-old Rahman at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad instead of Bangabhaban, in a departure from a long-standing tradition. Earlier in the day, Rahman was elected as leader of the parliamentary party by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmakers. 

Rahman's BNP has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was barred from contesting polls. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM holds bilateral talks with Macron at Maharashtra Bhavan
LIVE! PM holds bilateral talks with Macron at Maharashtra Bhavan

Assembly elections for 4 states, 1 UT likely in April
Assembly elections for 4 states, 1 UT likely in April

Last time, assembly polls in West Bengal were held in eight phases -- by far the maximum. In Assam, elections were held in two phases, and in a singular phase in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

'What will putlaa do?': Himanta on Babri-style mosque in WB
'What will putlaa do?': Himanta on Babri-style mosque in WB

The original Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, leading to a Supreme Court verdict in 2019 that allowed the construction of a Ram Temple.

Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran
Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran

Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and 12 other former international captains have written to Pakistan's government expressing concern over jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's health and calling for proper medical care and dignified treatment.

Son killed by reckless driving for 'reels': Victim's mother
Son killed by reckless driving for 'reels': Victim's mother

The mother of a 23-year-old man killed in a road accident in Dwarka alleges her son was killed by a minor driving recklessly for social media stunts; police investigation is ongoing.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO