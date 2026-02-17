Stretcher-bound patient taken out of MP hospital, security agency slapped penalty

20:34

MYH, considered one of the largest state-run hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, is managed by the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (GMGMMC).





Reacting to a viral video, officials said the identity of the patient and the timing of the incident are not known.





"We have taken cognisance of the video. Prima facie, it appears to be negligence on the part of a contracted private agency responsible for MYH's security. A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on the agency immediately," GMGMMC Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria told PTI.





He said a notice has been issued to MYH Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav over the incident, and he has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation. -- PTI

