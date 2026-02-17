HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stretcher-bound patient taken out of MP hospital, security agency slapped penalty

Tue, 17 February 2026
20:34
Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya in Indore./ANI Photo
Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya in Indore./ANI Photo
A private security agency was fined Rs 25,000 on Tuesday for alleged negligence after two women carried a patient lying on a stretcher out of the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH), officials said.

MYH, considered one of the largest state-run hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, is managed by the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (GMGMMC).

Reacting to a viral video, officials said the identity of the patient and the timing of the incident are not known.

"We have taken cognisance of the video. Prima facie, it appears to be negligence on the part of a contracted private agency responsible for MYH's security. A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on the agency immediately," GMGMMC Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria told PTI.

He said a notice has been issued to MYH Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav over the incident, and he has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation. -- PTI

