Stock markets erase early losses on buying in Infosys, ITC

10:50





The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 112.45 points to 25,570.30. Later, both benchmark indices bounced back and were trading in the green. The BSE benchmark quoted 116.08 points higher at 83,393.23, and the Nifty traded 12.90 points up at 25,695.65. Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys, ITC, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, IndiGo, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers. -- PTI

