HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets erase early losses on buying in Infosys, ITC

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
10:50
image
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade on Tuesday, but buying in blue-chip stocks Infosys and ITC helped the markets recover the lost ground. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 289.72 points to 82,987.43 in early trade. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 112.45 points to 25,570.30. Later, both benchmark indices bounced back and were trading in the green. The BSE benchmark quoted 116.08 points higher at 83,393.23, and the Nifty traded 12.90 points up at 25,695.65. Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys, ITC, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, IndiGo, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stock markets erase early losses on buying in Infosys, ITC
LIVE! Stock markets erase early losses on buying in Infosys, ITC

Son killed by reckless driving for 'reels': Victim's mother
Son killed by reckless driving for 'reels': Victim's mother

The mother of a 23-year-old man killed in a road accident in Dwarka alleges her son was killed by a minor driving recklessly for social media stunts; police investigation is ongoing.

Yunus rakes up India's 'Seven Sisters' in farewell speech
Yunus rakes up India's 'Seven Sisters' in farewell speech

Relations with India experienced a downturn during Yunus's tenure, while ties with Pakistan saw positive developments.

Sheena Bora Murder Trial: The Great Skipping Rope Game
Sheena Bora Murder Trial: The Great Skipping Rope Game

Sheena Bora's birthday fell on February 11 and it's been 14 years since she disappeared into thin air.She would have been 39.Nearly one-and-a-half decades later are we patiently inching nearer to knowing the truth of what happened?

MBA student abuses girlfriend's body, summons her 'spirit'
MBA student abuses girlfriend's body, summons her 'spirit'

In a shocking case in Indore, a 24-year-old MBA student was murdered by her classmate, who allegedly performed occult rituals and mistreated her body.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO