Speaker reaches Dhaka for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony

Tue, 17 February 2026
15:16
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached Dhaka on Tuesday to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's newly elected government led by Tarique Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Upon his arrival at the airport, he was received by Bangladesh Foreign Ministry Secretary Nazrul Islam. 

The reception, which included officials from the High Commission of India, underscores the regional importance of the transition as Rahman prepares to take office following the BNP's landslide victory. Joining the international dignitaries, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also arrived in Dhaka to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet. Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. -- ANI

