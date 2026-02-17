Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'O'Romeo' earns Rs 61.75 crore at box office

18:09

Shahid Kapoor in O'Romeo.





The film, which also stars Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles, released on February 13.





It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.





The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on X handle, which featured the film's poster.





The total collection of the film stands at Rs 61.75 crore at the worldwide box office.





"Grateful for the steady love and support from audiences everywhere! The journey of 'O'Romeo' continues in cinemas. Book your tickets now! - https: //tr.ee/Jh8qgrCU8Z. #SajidNadiadwala presents. A #VishalBhardwaj film. #ORomeo in cinemas now," read the caption.





O'Romeo opened with Rs 9.01 crore and went on to earn Rs 34.51 crore nett at the domestic box office in three days.





The film revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Kapoor and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Dimri).





It also marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj after their works on Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. -- PTI

, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, has earned over Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office.