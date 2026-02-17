Seven injured after 60-foot temple chariot topples in Vellore

10:23





The incident took place around midnight when the chariot from Kazhinjur near Katpadi was being pulled from the riverbed onto the road after the ritual procession.





The chariot reportedly lost balance and tilted sideways, trapping around 10 people. The police and members of the public immediately came to the rescue and helped the trapped individuals, and rushed the seriously injured to the government hospital. -- ANI

Seven people sustained serious injuries after a 60-foot temple chariot toppled during the annual Mayana Kollai festival held on the banks of the Palar River in Vellore district. The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.