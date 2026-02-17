HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

See you in Mumbai, my dear friend!: PM welcomes Macron

Tue, 17 February 2026
Share:
09:43
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron on his fourth visit to India and said he looked forward to further strengthening cooperation across sectors and advancing bilateral ties to new heights. 

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he would see the French President in Mumbai and later in the national capital. 

"Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron"

President Macron, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron, is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Tuesday. 

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in areas including defence, trade, technology, clean energy, and strategic partnerships. Following engagements in Mumbai, the French President and the Prime Minister will travel to New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 They arrived in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday for their scheduled visit to India, which runs through February 19. 

They were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport. "Towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership! Warm welcome to President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic.

He was warmly received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at the Mumbai airport. During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders will launch Year of Innovation 2026. The visit will impart further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X. 

This visit signals sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies. Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, this event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! See you in Mumbai, my dear friend!: PM welcomes Macron
LIVE! See you in Mumbai, my dear friend!: PM welcomes Macron

Yunus rakes up India's 'Seven Sisters' in farewell speech
Yunus rakes up India's 'Seven Sisters' in farewell speech

Relations with India experienced a downturn during Yunus's tenure, while ties with Pakistan saw positive developments.

MBA student abuses girlfriend's body, summons her 'spirit'
MBA student abuses girlfriend's body, summons her 'spirit'

In a shocking case in Indore, a 24-year-old MBA student was murdered by her classmate, who allegedly performed occult rituals and mistreated her body.

BJP workers spray gomutra in temple after Muslim MLA's visit
BJP workers spray gomutra in temple after Muslim MLA's visit

A video of Sattar's visit to the Shiva temple in Rahimabad in his assembly constituency Sillod on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Sunday went viral on social media, triggering protests from the BJP and other outfits.

Nissanka And The Other T20 World Cup Centurions
Nissanka And The Other T20 World Cup Centurions

T20 World Cups have seen some explosive batting, with a few players etching their names in history by scoring centuries. Here's a look at T20 World Cup centurions over the years.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO