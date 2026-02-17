HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Salim Khan admitted to ICU, Salman rushes to hospital

Tue, 17 February 2026
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to the ICU of Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Tuesday, an insider said.

Khan is the writer of movie hits such as Sholay, Deewar and Zanjeer.

"He (Salim Khan) has been admitted to Lilavati hospital this morning. He is in the ICU," the insider told PTI.

Khan, who co-wrote the many Hindi cinema classics with Javed Akhtar in the 70s, celebrated his 90th birthday in November last year.  

Salim Khan's son, superstar Salman Khan, was spotted outside the hospital by paparazzi. 

