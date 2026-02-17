HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 90.69 against US dollar

Tue, 17 February 2026
18:53
The rupee gained 5 paise to settle at 90.69 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, backed by positive domestic equity markets and lower crude prices overseas. 

Sustained outflow of foreign funds and a firm American currency, however, weighed on the Indian currency and capped its gains, forex traders said. 

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.72 against the US dollar and moved in a tight range, touching a high of 90.64 and a low of 90.78 in intraday deals. 

The unit finally ended the session at 90.69 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 5 paise from its previous closing level. 

On Monday, the rupee settled 8 paise lower at 90.74 against the US dollar. -- PTI

