Follow Rediff on:      
Rohit Shetty house firing: Police custody of 5 accused extended till Feb 23

Tue, 17 February 2026
16:48
Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty
A special court on Tuesday extended the police custody of five accused, arrested in connection with the firing at Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai, till February 23. 

Their further remand was needed for a joint interrogation with those arrested later, police told the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court. 

So far, 12 persons have been arrested in the case, including the seven nabbed from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. 

The latter have been remanded in police custody till February 25. 

Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18) Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale were produced before special judge Mahesh Jadhav at the end of their previous remand. 

Their custody was needed for a joint interrogation and for tracing the money trail as well as the vehicle used in the crime, the police told the court. 

Defence lawyer advocate Ajinkya Mirgal opposed the plea, saying that the probe agency had had enough time to question them. 

Physical custody of the accused was not required for finding out the money trail as the police had already seized their mobile phones, he added. 

The court, after hearing the arguments, extended the custody of the five accused till February 23. -- PTI

