Remarks against Shinde: Comedian Kamra appears before committee

15:28





However, in the absence of the main complainant, the hearing has been rescheduled to March 10, said the committee's chairperson, Prasad Lad. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also appeared before the panel. Kamra and Andhare later informed reporters that their statements were not recorded during the hearing, as BJP leader Pravin Darekar, the main complainant, was absent.





When asked about his reaction to a threat by the Shiv Sena, which had warned him of dire consequences if he visited Mumbai, Kamra said he felt safe.





Lad said, "Kamra told the committee that he was ready to record his statement now. However, it wouldn't be appropriate to record his statement in the absence of the complainant. It was decided that statements from both sides would be recorded on the same day, and after discussing with Darekar, it was decided to keep the hearing on March 10 at 4 pm."

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Tuesday appeared before the Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee regarding his alleged remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.