Follow Rediff on:      
Railways to replace chained mugs with jet sprays in train lavatories

Tue, 17 February 2026
21:41
A view of the Vande Bharat Express/Ritik Jain/ANI Photo
The railway ministry has directed all zonal railways to replace low-level water taps and chained stainless steel mugs with jet sprays in train lavatories. 

This comes after a successful trial by the Northern Railway aimed at preventing water stagnation and improving hygiene standards for passengers. 

In a circular issued on February 17, 2026, the ministry noted that water accumulation on coach lavatory floors results in unhygienic conditions and adverse passenger feedback. 

Over time, undulations develop on the toilet floor, and continued use leads to puddle formation and water accumulation, it stated. 

The circular referred to initiatives taken by the Northern Railway's Delhi and Ambala divisions in Shatabdi Express coaches. 

"Northern Railway has taken the following initiatives: (a) disconnection/isolation of the low-level water taps (installed near floor level) through dummy plugs inside the lavatories; and (b) removal of stainless steel mugs along with chains, after duly ensuring the proper fitment and functioning of health faucets in the lavatories of the coaches," the ministry said. 

According to the ministry, these initiatives have resulted in noticeable improvement in maintaining dry and hygienic lavatory floors. 

Complaints regarding water stagnation on lavatory floors have reduced significantly, thereby improving hygiene standards. -- PTI

